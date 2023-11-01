Govt to offer tax support to boost local electric vehicle producers

"In automotives - a major export and source of employment - the transition to New Energy Vehicles poses an existential threat to South African vehicle production," Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said when tabling the medium-term budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

"As such, the government plans to implement tax and expenditure measures to support the automotive sector during this transition," he added.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: SA govt spent about R180m on hosting recent BRICS SummitSA govt spent about R180m on hosting recent BRICS Summit

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: 'Fix Eskom, Transnet' to unlock growth, Mbalula says in call for 'sensible' reduction to govt spend'Fix Eskom, Transnet' to unlock growth, Mbalula says in call for 'sensible' reduction to govt spend

Source: News24 | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: WC govt calls for service delivery to be made a priority in MTBPSWestern Cape Premier Alan Winde and the province's finance MEC, Mireille Wenger, have urged national government to place the needs of the people above those of the country’s failing SOEs.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: UK govt backs down over plans to shut rail ticket officesThe UK government has scrapped controversial plans to close almost all railway station ticket offices in England, following fierce criticism from disabled campaign groups, unions and passenger watchdogs.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigerian Govt Forced Us Into Nigeria Air - Ethiopian AirlinesThe Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, has accused the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of forcing the Nigeria Air project on it.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Uganda: FDC Breaks Ties With Katonga People's Govt, Signals End to Reconciliation HopesThe Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership at Najjanankumbi has officially severed its ties with the Katonga road based People's government led by Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Source: allafrica | Read more »