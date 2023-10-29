Govt sends well wishes to Matric Class of 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Hundreds of thousands of matriculants will kick off the final examinations on Monday. Exams will be written across 6 898 designated centres around the nine provinces.

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government is confident in the work done in the build-up to the final exams for Grade 12 students. She says, “We are confident of the work the Department of Basic Education, schools’ management, and educators have done to prepare this Class for their final exams. We are also confident that the learners (both in public and private education schools) areShe further wished the Class of 2023 all the best.

“As we wish the Class of 2023 all the best, we take this opportunity to remind them that it is their determination and hard work that will yield positive results. Government calls on parents, guardians, and society as whole, to support these learners as they get tested to become future leaders and impactful role-players in communities.” headtopics.com

More than 95% of registered matric exam candidates, almost a million learners, will sit for the English additional language paper tomorrow.