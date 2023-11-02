Govt preparing to write off billions in municipal debt owed to Eskom: Godongwana

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana announced that they received several applications from municipalities to have their debt totalling R56.8 billion written off.The debt relief follows years of engagements and reports on Eskom’s financial problems owing to non-payment by municipalities.Godongwana said it would have been counterproductive to address the Eskom problem without dealing with the municipal non-payment and the debt relief programme.

He said the debt relief arrangement for Eskom outlined in the 2023 budget noted that a large proportion of outstanding municipal debt is owed to Eskom. “National government has introduced support to relieve municipalities of debt to Eskom. On application by municipality, the debt to Eskom up to 31 March 2023 will be written off over a three-year period in equal annual tranches.”“These conditions include enforcing strict credit controls, enhanced revenue collection, and up-to-date payment of current account owed to Eskom.”

He said 28 applications were approved so far, with the remainder being assessed and verified with provincial treasuries. Meanwhile, Equal Education strongly opposed Godongwana's MTBPS, calling it austerity measures disguised as fiscal responsibility.

Godongwana announced budget cuts to an already hollowed out education sector, with the slashes expected to affect mainly school infrastructure. The organisation's Jay-Dee Booysen said even though education remained one of the government's largest total spending, the basic education's share of national overall spending was slowly dwindling.

