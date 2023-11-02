Govt making steady progress to get SA off the greylist

Delivering his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday, Godongwana said National Treasury is working hard to address deficiencies in the country’s fight against organised crimes and illicit financial flows.South Africa was greylisted in February, putting added strain on coaxing investors to do business with the country.Godongwana said that since being greylisted, several government departments and agencies are working hard to address the deficiencies.

At a plenary meeting last week, the FATF noted that South Africa had addressed 15 of the 20 technical deficiencies in the country’s legal framework.“However, there is also a significant amount of work that must still be done, particularly with regard to the investigation and prosecution of complex money laundering cases and terror financing, the identification of informal mechanisms for remitting money around the world, and the recovery of the proceeds from crime and corruption.

Godongwana said government is also devising ways to make better use of the money recovered from corrupt activity to clamp down on such crimes, including illegal mining.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

