Govt called to intervene in SAMAs impasse - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

The South African Music Industry Council is calling on government to intervene in what it is calling a South African Music Awards (SAMAs) impasse.

The council says it was shattered at the news of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government’s decision to pull the plug on hosting the music awards. KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced recently that he decided to cancel the hosting of the awards next month

Some political parties had questioned the wisdom of hosting such ceremonies at a time of severe budgetary constraints. Vusi Leeuw is the president of the Council, “The industry as a whole has been disappointed by the decision to cancel, or to pull the plug on the South African Music Awards. headtopics.com

