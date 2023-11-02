Government to Borrow More Money As Revenue Dries Up

The government's revenue from tax collections has declined since the February 2023 Budget was presented as economic conditions in SA have since worsened, pushing it to find new sources of money. To this end, the government plans to increase its borrowing requirements from R515.6-billion to R563.6-billion during the 2023/24 fiscal year, the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) review documents show.

Debt has become an even bigger and scarier uncertainty for the government. Credit rating agencies and economists have warned numerous times about the unsustainability of the government's debt level and need to reduce it, as it crowds out expenditure on crucial service delivery programmes.First, it plans to raise money in the domestic bond market by issuing bonds (inviting lenders to buy its debt).

