Government’s plan to restore trust in South Africa’s police

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has gazetted the Draft National Policing Policy for public comment.
The draft policy document outlines the government’s broad plans to address the numerous shortcomings of the South African Police Service (SAPS), which has failed to stem the tide of increasingly violent crime in the country.
South Africa is characterised by high levels of crime due to a myriad of socioeconomic pressures, coupled with high-level corruption and extremely low levels of trust in the police service. The SAPS itself is mired with internal corruption, low employee morale, negligence and ill-discipline, a lack of synergy with external crime prevention groups, poor allocation of resources and political interference.
The National Policing Policy aims to give the SAPS a blueprint to get out of this dire state. However, it focuses more on the ideological goals of what policing in the country should be, rather than laying out specific policy reforms or targets.: While the total number of crimes reported in South Africa decreased over the last few years, the impact of Covid-19 had a lot to do with it. In reality, crime levels have only come down slightly, while violent crime has increased.
It posits that this needs to be done at the recruitment level, as well as at a cultural level within the police. Achieving this would involve setting a strict SAPS Professional Code of Conduct and Practice and implementing integrity management.
To address public trust, the policy proposes that the SAPS adopt and promote community-centred policing, where the department works with community policing forums and builds better relations to fight crime and violence.