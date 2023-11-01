Government misses revenue target by R57bn

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana forewarned of measures to raise an additional R15 billion in taxes from already buckling taxpayers. He did not disclose where this additional tax revenue would be squeezed from. Taxpayers will only find out in the February budget.In his medium-term budget policy statement delivered in parliament on Wednesday, Godongwana highlighted several fiscal risks that have materialised since the February budget.

It became more costly to do business in SA due to the use of more expensive road rather than rail transport, and companies had to spend more on embedded generation. The only light in the tunnel was personal income tax collections which were revised upwards by more than 6% to R646.7 billion. This was due to a sustained recovery in earnings and higher bonus payments. Employees’ tax from the finance sector seems to have driven the strong year‐to‐date growth. Tax receipts from Vat were 26% lower.

Things may be looking better than expected in terms of personal income tax collections however, the medium‐term prospects for employment growth remain muted. The debt outlook has worsened. Although government expects to stabilise debt in 2025-’26, it will be at a higher level than expected. Gross loan debt will stabilise at 77.7% of GDP in 2025-‘26, compared to 73.6% projected in the February budget.

The social wage bill gobbles up 61% of consolidated non‐interest spending. This includes housing, education and the different grants.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: MTN slips amid Nigerian woes, and how badly will taxpayers get railroaded?Business brief | MTN slips amid Nigerian woes, and how badly will taxpayers get railroaded?

Source: News24 | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: This is how much it cost taxpayers to host the BRICS summit in South AfricaA recent parliamentary Q&A revealed the millions South Africans paid to host the BRICS summit 2023.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: For 1st time, Indonesia government recognizes ancestral forests in Aceh — but only someSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Government not ‘committed’ to handing bonuses to Springboks?“There is no prize money from World Rugby – players play for the trophy,” Saru president on the issue of Springboks bonus.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Chad military government allows opposition leader backChad's transitional government has agreed to allow an opposition leader who fled the central African country to return after a deadly crackdown on protesters demanding a quicker transition to democratic rule, the Central African regional bloc said in a statement on Tuesday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Budget cuts: Why doesn't the government use some of the money in this R459bn account?OPINION | Budget cuts: Why doesn't the government use some of the money in this R459bn account?

Source: News24 | Read more »