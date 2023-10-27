Government lays the blame for South Africa’s maths and literacy crisis

A recent report published by the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust on the future of education highlighted the severe lack of suitably qualified teachers in South African schools.
The most significant challenge in the basic education system is teachers’ lack of subject knowledge and skills to teach learners. Only 55% of South African teachers met the intermediate benchmark of Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) – which 82% of all grade 4 learners achieved internationally.
"(The report) presents several proposals, utilising a desktop research methodology, well known for limitations of reliability, accuracy and relevance; and interviews from individuals termed 'brilliant and excellent'."
“The weakness of this report, particularly with respect to the diagnosis of the problem in the Basic Education Sector, is the deliberate exclusion of the issue of language and how it impacts opportunities for learning for both teachers and learners,” it said.
Despite English being the fifth-most spoken language in South Africa, with 5.4 million speakers, it is the main medium of education in the country. Afrikaans, spoken by 6.6 million people, is also used as the main medium in some schools in the country.
English is primarily used for its benefits as an international standard in education and as the lingua franca in 53 countries. “This report seems to have missed that already in 2022, the DBE had embarked on a plan to change the language landscape to create an enabling school environment for all children and redress the epistemic and identity issues acknowledged as having a material effect on learning outcomes.