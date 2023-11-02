Government debt expected to exceed R6 trillion: Godongwana - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

Godongwana added that government spending on important social responsibilities will be severely affected because the economy is not growing fast enough to support increasing expenditure on current debt levels.

“Government spending has exceeded revenue since the 2008 financial crisis. These rising annual budget deficits have reached an extent where the government will borrow an average of R553 billion per year over the medium term. As a result, gross debt rises from R4.8 trillion in 2023/2024 to R5.2 trillion in the next financial year. By 2025/2026, it will exceed the trillion rand mark.

