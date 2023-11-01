Government budgets for natural disasters

In April 2022, parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were ravaged by floods, inflicting large-scale damage to public infrastructure. The 2022 adjustment budget allocated R3.6 billion to the department of cooperative governance and R1.8 billion to the department of transport for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of municipal infrastructure as well as the maintenance of roads damaged by the floods. Transnet received R2.9 billion.

The flooding came on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic onslaught and the public violence that swept through the country in July 2021 after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.estimated the average funding gap for financing disaster response in South Africa at R2.3 billion. Redesigning on- and off-budget financing can reduce fiscal costs by about R100 million on average per shock event and R7.5 billion in the case of large shock events, the report found.

The report recommended that the government develop a national disaster risk financing policy, including strategic priorities for financing disaster response. The MTBPS notes that the treasury is analysing the country’s fiscal vulnerability to natural disasters and implementing reforms to improve resilience. This analysis will ensure that resources are efficiently allocated.Head of treasury’s budget office Edgar Sishi said fiscal consolidation will have to be extended by at least another two yearsTen years after its adoption, the government has failed to achieve the targets set out in the National Development Plan.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Olympic Qualifier - Super Falcons Ready to Face Africa's Best Teams -The Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, will next meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the race after easing past Ethiopia with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: The Macallan unveils the artistry of Harmony Intense Arabica at exclusive Johannesburg eventAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: ITB withdraws appeal in residential leases caseAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Meyiwa trial: ‘Accused was coerced into making confession’Africa's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Springboks score SA a public holiday…in DecemberAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: UN: Melting glaciers, heat, space debris among tipping points of riskAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »