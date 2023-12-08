Google Unveils Gemini, an AI Chatbot with Native Multimedia Comprehension

Google integrated a native comprehension of video, audio, and images into its Bard AI chatbot, unveiling a groundbreaking model named Gemini on Wednesday in numerous countries, exclusively in English. Gemini’s current features encompass text-based chat functionalities, offering advancements in complex AI tasks like a document summarization, reasoning, and programming code generation.

Google anticipates a forthcoming significant expansion with multimedia capabilities, including the ability to interpret hand gestures in videos and decipher a child’s dot-to-dot drawing puzzle. This imminent evolution is poised to redefine the boundaries of AI engagement, promising a more nuanced and versatile user experience. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, shares a note about this incredible new AI integration into Google’s Gemini platform, he says: “Every technology shift is an opportunity to advance scientific discovery, accelerate human progress, and improve lives





