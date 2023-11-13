Google to Exclude Nyanga Township from Navigation App Due to Safety Concerns

Nyanga township and some routes to and from Cape Town International Airport are to be excluded from a navigation app as the fastest routes to and from the city. This follows incidents of stone-throwing and attacks on motorists on and near the N2 in recent months. On 3 November, a 55-year-old tourist from Connecticut in the US was shot in the face and robbed soon after leaving Cape Town International Airport.

A navigation app on his phone reportedly indicated that the most direct route to Cape Town was through the Nyanga township. At Monday’s signing of the agreement, Mokoena said Google had been in touch with city officials and had identified crime hotspots. These included Nyanga and the intersection at the airport, which would soon no longer be recommended by Google as the fastest routes to the city

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITONLİNESA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2OCEANSVİBE: Pro-Israel Protest Disrupted In Cape Town - Mayor Pleads For TolerancePalestinian supporters clashed with police during a counter protest against Israel supporters in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Sunday. The mayor pleads for tolerance.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Western Cape wants to pool municipal buying powerA proposed new entity will enter into power-purchase agreements with independent producers on behalf of municipalities.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Newly elected DA Western Cape leader aims for two-thirds majority in upcoming electionsThe new Western Cape provincial leader said the closest the party ever got to 60% of the vote was under Helen Zille’s leadership as Premier, but he believes the DA might even surpass that number this time around.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: 2 men stabbed to death in George, Western CapeThe motives behind two separate stabbing incidents, in which two men lost their lives in a coastal town, are unknown.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: Jeremy Loops Presents The Cape Open Air: A Celebration Of Local Talent At Muizenberg Park [Video]South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Iceland braces for volcanic eruption that could wipe out townThere’s a significant likelihood of magma busting to the surface over the coming days at Grindavik, home to over 3 600 people.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »