Google's Gemini Pro AI Tool Now Available for Business Use Cases

In addition, businesses can build AI apps for free using Google AI Studio but that may be a privacy nightmare for some. As for copyright indemnity, indemnification coverage is planned for the Gemini API when it becomes generally available. The unabated march of artificial intelligence giants releasing new products and versions of those products continues with Google.

Just a few days ago, on the heels of rumours of a delay, Billed as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gemini comes in three flavours namely Nano for smartphones, Pro, for Bard and wider tasks and Ultra for more complex tasks. The latest update from Big G is that Gemini Pro is ready for business use cases.With Gemini now backed into the tool, businesses can make use of a curated list of 130 AI models which they can customise to suit their specific needs. These include the newly introduced Medical Pathways Language Model and Security Pathways Language Mode





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Unveils Gemini, an AI Chatbot with Native Multimedia ComprehensionGoogle introduces Gemini, an AI chatbot named, which integrates video, audio, and image comprehension. Gemini offers advancements in complex AI tasks and promises a more versatile user experience. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, shares his thoughts on this new AI integration.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Combining Life and Living Annuities: A Powerful Tool for Financial AdvisorsMomentum Wealth introduced a blend of life and living annuities, providing financial advisors with a powerful tool. Retirees can now combine these annuity types for maximum benefits. A living annuity is subject to market volatility, while a life annuity offers a guaranteed payout for life.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Google Faces Legal Defeat by Epic Games in App Store BattleGoogle’s legal defeat at the hands of Epic Games threatens to upend how billions of consumers use mobile devices. The loss is a blow to the two companies’ business model in apps, where they charge commissions of as much as 30% to software developers. The case is likely to accelerate the weakening of app store rules.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book 4 Series with AI PC Acceleration ProgramSamsung reveals its latest notebook series, the Galaxy Book 4, which includes the Ultra, Pro, and Pro 360 models. The notebooks feature Intel's latest AI PC acceleration program and aim to advance the PC category with AI enhancements.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

NETSCOUT Analyzes Anonymous Sudan's DDoS AttacksNETSCOUT closely examines the disruptive activities of Anonymous Sudan, a threat actor engaged in widespread DDoS attacks with political and religious motivations aligned with a pro-Russian agenda.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Young Ugandans Training AI for Tech GiantsYoung Ugandans are training the artificial intelligence software and systems of the world's tech giants. But experts say their labor for companies such as Google and Microsoft comes cheap.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »