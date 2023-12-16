Google Faces Legal Defeat by Epic Games in App Store Battle

Google’s legal defeat at the hands of Epic Games threatens to upend how billions of consumers use mobile devices. The loss is a blow to the two companies’ business model in apps, where they charge commissions of as much as 30% to software developers. The case is likely to accelerate the weakening of app store rules.
