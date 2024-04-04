Google Considers Charging for Premium AI Features

Google is considering charging for new "premium" features run by artificial intelligence, marking the first time it would put any of its core product behind a paywall. The tech giant is mulling options such as adding certain AI search features to its premium subscription services. Engineers are developing the technology to roll out the service but executives haven’t decided whether or when to launch it.

Google’s ubiquitous search engine would continue to be free and ads would appear alongside search results even to subscribers

