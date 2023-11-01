Google Cloud helps Argility boost SA retail competitiveness

“They also have to overcome the customer loyalty issue – modern consumers switch stores at the click of a button.” To help large retailers overcome these challenges, Argility has built software and technology to transform business and increase margins.

Argility solutions help retailers harness predictive and prescriptive analytics to process data at a massive scale, to support better decision making and make processes more efficient. “Its PredictPrice module uses historical sales data, complemented by scraping and matching competitor prices, to analyse price elasticity of demand, and determine optimal pricing strategies. It allows retailers to identify the sweet spot of what customers will be willing to pay,” he explains.

“The gains depend on the maturity of business, but for the vast majority that still rely on spreadsheets built up over decades, using machine learning algorithms for inventory prediction can improve accuracy by around 10%.”The PredictCustomer module enables personalisation using a recommendation engine offering products customers are likely to want.

“In a recent implementation in India, our customer increased sales volumes by 6.3% based on personalisation.”Salic says: “The entire platform has been developed as an extension of Google Cloud, using their data analytics tools and services. At the platform’s core is BigQuery, which hosts all our input and output data.”

“BigQuery is incredibly scalable. This is important for us because we work with massive volumes of data – tens of billions of rows per month”

