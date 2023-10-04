Google Allegedly Planned Revenue Sharing with Android Phone Makers

Google allegedly devised plans to share app store revenue with Android phone makers to ensure the devices were pre-installed with the Play store. The company agreed to pay US$8-billion over four years to Samsung Electronics to make its search engine, voice assistant and Play Store the default on the company’s mobile devices, according to testimony presented by Epic Games.
James Kolotouros, vice president for Partnerships at Google, testified on Monday under questioning by an Epic lawyer in the San Francisco trial that Google devised plans to share app store revenue with Android mobile device makers to ensure their products were pre-installed with Google Play on home screens. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, alleges the technology giant’s app marketplace violates antitrust laws. A lawyer for Epic presented the agreement with Samsung as an example of the deals Google made starting four years ago with mobile phone manufacturers that use the Android operating system. Kolotouros’ testimony revealed that Samsung devices account for half or more of Google Play revenue
South Africa Headlines
