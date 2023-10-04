Google Allegedly Planned Revenue Sharing with Android Phone Makers

Google allegedly devised plans to share app store revenue with Android phone makers to ensure the devices were pre-installed with the Play store. The company agreed to pay US$8-billion over four years to Samsung Electronics to make its search engine, voice assistant and Play Store the default on the company’s mobile devices, according to testimony presented by Epic Games.

James Kolotouros, vice president for Partnerships at Google, testified on Monday under questioning by an Epic lawyer in the San Francisco trial that Google devised plans to share app store revenue with Android mobile device makers to ensure their products were pre-installed with Google Play on home screens. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, alleges the technology giant’s app marketplace violates antitrust laws. A lawyer for Epic presented the agreement with Samsung as an example of the deals Google made starting four years ago with mobile phone manufacturers that use the Android operating system. Kolotouros’ testimony revealed that Samsung devices account for half or more of Google Play revenue

South Africa Headlines Read more: TECHCENTRAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MYBROADBAND: Telegram blocks Hamas channels for Google Play Store guideline violationsWhile Telegram has blocked two Hamas channels on Android devices, it is unclear whether it has done the same on the iOS version of the app.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Google launches Pixel 8 series and Android 14 Google has launched Pixel 8 smartphones that integrate AI more deeply into its consumer gadgets.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Netflix drama Fair Play’s fair to middling playPower dynamics destroy an otherwise love-struck couple in a film whose plot just skirts pure cliché by serving up a thrilling ending.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Trial to test Google's app marketplace power Google is facing off with Epic Games in an antitrust fight targeting the tech giant’s control over its Google Play store.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Google flagged Samsung apps as spyware Google ’s Play Protect malware scanning service for Android incorrectly flagged Samsung Wallet and Samsung Messages as harmful apps last week.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Lenovo launching Android-powered PCs with up to Core i9 processorsTo offer the systems, Lenovo has partnered with a company that specialises in making custom versions of Android that can run on x86 or Arm hardware.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »