Goodman Mosele: What makes Chippa United special

Mosele, who is spending the season on loan from Orlando Pirates, has enjoyed a bright start to life in Gqeberha and been a catalyst to The Chilli Boys’ team looking likely to seal an a spot in the DStv Premiership’s top eight."it’s a good team, there are players who have been in the PSL for a long time. If you look at guys like Mulenga for example, so the team is very organised," Mosele told"The gents have treated me well to be honest. It’s really good group of people.
"Yes, I know Morgan well. He’s open guy. He is vocal. I’d day he really knows how to motivate his players and that’s the guys (at Chippa) are confident. Morgan instills that confidence in his teams," Mosele added.
"That’s how we are able to walk in the field against any team, and have confidence and belief that we can play well. He does a lot of work in terms of motivating the players. I think that’s one of the secrets behind it."
Next for Chippa is an away clash against Cape Town City on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:30.
