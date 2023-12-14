GoodLuck's Annual Summer Residency and Concert Series Returns

Get Lucky Summer recently announced the return of GoodLuck’s annual Summer residency and concert series this much-needed holiday season in Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Hermanus and for the first time ever, East London.

Cape Town kicks off the series this Saturday 9 December with GoodLuck, Lee Cole, Majozi, Casey Lowry and more, live at Constantia Sports Fields - start your Summer right and get lucky this summer! With performances across the season by live-electronic icons, GoodLuck, alongside some of their favourite acts and new discoveries, Lee Cole, Bok van Blerk, Casey Lowry (UK), Prime Circle, Anica Kiana, Majozi, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Tanner Wierhan, Veranda Panda and more. After 9 years of sold-out events, and annual numbers of over 21,000 attendees, the 2023/2024 season returns to the grassy banks of The Beacon Island Hotel, the Plett Rugby Fields, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, Cape Town and Hermanus, and now East London to





