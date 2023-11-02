Goodbye to these four Springboks?

Deon Fourie (37), Duane Vermeulen (37), Trevor Nyakane (34) and Willie le Roux (34) were the only players in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad born in the 80s. Nobody will ever forget Vermeulen’s virtuoso display in Yokohama four years ago when he won Man of the Match against England in the final. Utility bomb squad member Fourie rolled back the years in Paris to win rugby’s greatest prize, proving to be an invaluable impact option.

