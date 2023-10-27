Good news on car licence disc service

Phew…a smart car licence disc system has been long overdue, and all we could do was keep patient. The day has now finally arrived.(available nationwide), all you need is your ID, current licence disc, a smartphone and WhatsApp to renew your car licence disc right here and now.

For drivers with business registered vehicles, you require a Business Registration Number (BRN) (offered by Licence Departments), Traffic Registration Number (TRN) Certificate, or the Vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC1).Select “Instant Quote” from the menu and follow the prompts – Providing accurate details about your vehicle.You will just need to take a photo or upload the documetns from your smartphone or desktop via Disky’s WhatsApp service.

To ensure security, Disky will asses your application before sending an update on your application within 24 hours. The final step will be the printing of your car licence disc before the courier service delivers your disc between five to seven working days to your door. headtopics.com

