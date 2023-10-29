GOOD NEWS! First Nikah certificate registered at Home Affairs

A Cape Town couple has become the first Muslim couple in the country to be legally married under Islamic law in South Africa.The location, Sandvlei is of equal important to the Muslim community as it the founder of Islam in South Africa, Sh Yusuf, established the first Muslim settlement more than 300 years ago.

Speaking to eNCA, Al Jama -ah’s Mogammat Samodien, says couples who are currently married should approach Home Affairs with the following.South Africa to have new marriage and divorce laws “They can do it in such a way that it is compliant to the customary marriage act. Couples who have been married for 50 years, even those whose spouse has passed on can also apply”, says Samodien.

According to Cape News Headlines, Al Jama-ah has a Help Desk at four Home Affairs offices: Mitchell’s Plain and Wynberg (Western Cape), Harrison Street in Johannesburg , and in Umgeni Road in Durban.Until 2022, South African law did not recognise Muslim marriages until a Constitutional Court judgement which recognised that certain sections of the Divorce Act 70 of 1979 (“Divorce Act”) and Marriage Act 25 of 1961 (“Marriage Act”) are unconstitutional. headtopics.com

Children born from Muslim marriages do not enjoy the same protection as children born from civil marriages upon divorce. In the case of civil marriages, a court has automatic supervision powers to ensure that the best interests of any minor child born from the marriage are protected. However, the courts are not involved in the dissolution of Muslim marriages and cannot play a supervisory role to ensure that the best interests of a minor child born out of such marriage are protected.

