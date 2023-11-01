Good news: eVISA travel for SA to 2034 FOOTBALL World Cup

Here’s something to look forward to next decade: eVISA travel for SA to 2034 World Cup. That’s correct, South Africa has just announced eVISA travel and direct flights to the, Saudi Arabia was awarded hosting of the 2034 World Cup because it was the only football association that presented a bid for the 2034 tournament.As FIFA does, it identified that the 2034 World Cup should be held in the Asia/Oceania region.

The combined efforts for 2030 then make way for Saudi Arabi in 2034. Saudi Federation President, Yasser Al Misehal, said its fully committed to fulfil all FIFA requirements for the right to host the World Cup.Are you excited about eVISA travel for SA to 2034 World Cup? Be sure to share your thoughts with our audience in the comments section below. And don’t forget to follow us

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOCCER_LADUMA: Official: FIFA Confirm Only One Bidder For 2034 World CupOfficial: FIFA Confirm Only One Bidder For 2034 World Cup

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proteas thrash Kiwis at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both shone with the bat as the Proteas thrashed the Kiwis.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: South Africa declares public holiday for World Cup winThe President said the rugby win should be seen as a sign of hope for the country.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: Why Rugby World Cup win means more to South AfricaThe Springboks and inspirational captain Siya Kolisi have an impact far beyond sport, say fans and politicians in their homeland.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: World Cup triumph: A political lifeline for ANC and RamaphosaThe Springboks' Rugby World Cup win provides a much-needed boost for the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks World Cup victory: A beacon of hope amid economic woesThe Springboks' World Cup win temporarily lifts South Africa's spirits, yet economic concerns loom large in this insightful piece.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »