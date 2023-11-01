Good news about SA’s electricity crisis

“The energy availability factor has risen from an average of 53% in the first quarter of 2023 to nearly 60% at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” it said. The MTBPS highlighted that several other energy reforms have progressed since the 2023 budget, including:

Data published by Eskom in July 2023 indicated that households and businesses have installed 4 412MW of rooftop solar capacity – twice the capacity installed under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

“Frequent power cuts make it hard for firms to do business while deteriorating rail freight and slow port operations mean fewer products are transported to markets here and abroad,” it said.Eskom released interim rules in June 2023 to ensure fair and transparent allocation of limited grid capacity, with the MTBPS indicating that deeper reforms to reshape the industry are underway to ensure the country’s energy security.

Nersa has granted licences for transmission, trading and importing electricity to the National Transmission Company of South Africa. Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday that one key condition the government set then was that should Eskom defy any of these conditions, the loan would not be converted to equity.

“The amendment also provides for the reduction of the amount of debt relief available to Eskom if the entity does not comply with the National Treasury conditions. The MTBPS said the government will borrow an average of R553.7 billion over the next three years to be used to finance the gap between what the government spends and the revenues it collects, refinance the redemption of maturing debt, and to finance the Eskom debt-relief arrangement.

