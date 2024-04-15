Gold Rises Near Record High After Iran's Attack on Israel

Gold advanced to near a record after Iran ’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend drove demand for haven assets.

The escalating tensions in the Middle East are “a reason in itself to buy gold,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group “There’s a sizable geopolitical premium being priced into moves,” he said, adding that the medium-term path will likely be higher.

Gold Iran Israel Conflict Safe-Haven Assets

