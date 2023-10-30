Gold holds near $2 000 after Israel starts ground offensive

Gold traded near $2 000 an ounce — after breaching the threshold for the first time since May on Friday — as Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza appeared to be more cautious than it had initially vowed. Bullion edged lower after jumping 1.1% on Friday as Israel stepped up ground operations. Israel sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip in what it called the second and longer phase of its war against Hamas and is taking a day-by-day approach.

It’s likely to continue benefiting should tensions increase, alongside the Swiss franc and short-dated US government bonds. Read: AngloGold will pay Sars R4.5bn to walk away from SA The conflict has taken over from the US interest-rate path and Treasury yields as the main price drivers for bullion. Still, rate decisions by major central banks — including the Federal Reserve — will be watched closely this week for the impact on borrowing costs.

