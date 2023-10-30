Going to celebrate the Boks tomorrow? Here’s a commemorative poster to wave at OR Tambo

South African supporters wait at O.R.Tambo International airport to welcome the national rugby team known as the Springboks arriving from Japan after winning the Rugby World Cup, Johannesburg, South Africa 05 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR

The nation is expected to come to a standstill on Tuesday when the Rugby World Cup champions the Springboks return home to SA.in an incredible and tense Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. It was a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup for South Africa.

The nation has been in celebration mode since, with many looking for souvenirs to remember the moment forever.Below is a high-resolution poster for you to download, print, wave at OR Tambo International Airport tomorrow when captain Siya Kolisi and the boys return home.You might get lucky and have one of the Boks star sign it so you can frame it and hang it on your wall. headtopics.com

The commemorative poster can also be framed and hung over your home bar, or posted on social media as a way to show your support for the team.Kolisi and the team are expected to walk out the doors at the arrivals hall at the airport from 12pm.Selected members, including Kolisi, will hold a press conference at the airport after their arrival, giving us a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Cup.

Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup finalBoks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup final Read more ⮕

Boks and All Blacks clash promises fitting end to World Cup in FranceBoks and All Blacks clash promises fitting end to World Cup in France Read more ⮕

Mr D apologises for 'premature' email offering promo for Boks RWC lossOne delivery service, however, had some of its users questioning whether it's somehow managed to master the art of fast-forwarding time (hopefully not) when they looked in their inboxes this morning and found a promotional email from Mr D's bot, Megan, offering a consolation promotion to mend our broken hearts. Read more ⮕

When the Boks win, the numbers surge on Spotify’s Rugby playlistAccording to Spotify the playlist has seen more males, at 68%, leaning towards it than females Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

Boks defend World Cup titleThe Boks produced a defensive effort for the ages in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final to retain their status as world champions by a single point against the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕