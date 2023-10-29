Going solar: Which option provides the biggest savings in the long run?

Despite the booming demand, the transition to solar power en masse is slow, largely due to misconceptions and the complexities around financing options.According to Dominique dHotman, Head of ooba Solar – a platform that aids consumers with solar installation quotes and financing – most people still view solar power as an expensive luxury.

‘Solar has emerged as the most sustainable solution, but we have yet to see a real, wide-scale shift to off-grid and grid-tied solar power,’ dHotman explains. He asserts that purchasing a solar system should be a no-brainer now, given the variety of solar financing options available. However, he emphasises the importance of careful financial evaluation before making any commitments.When it comes to financing a solar power system, many people overlook certain costs, notes dHotman.

He notes that home loan financing offers upfront savings due to lower monthly instalments. In the long term, asset finance becomes more economical after the five-year payoff period. In stark contrast, the escalating rental model yields only R9 286 in savings over ten years, significantly less than what you would save with asset finance, home loan finance, or the government scheme. Additionally, the system remains the property of the rental company. headtopics.com

Selecting the appropriate solar financing option can be a daunting task given the range of choices and associated costs. Platforms like ooba Solar aim to simplify this process by offering a variety of quotes tailored to your needs.

