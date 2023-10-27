Gogo Skotheni Admits She Gave Her Husband Monde Shange Love Potion to Enhance Their Marriage

Gogo Skhotheni admitted that love potion works for her marriage and that she has used it on her husband Monde Shange

Skhotheni said she recommends it as it works well for her and it has helped her achieve the family unit she has today The now DJ also debunked claims that love potion harms or would cause death, saying her husband is alive and wellWhat many might consider taboo, Gogo Skhotheni would like to think otherwise. The traditional healer turned DJ opened up in a recent interview that idliso (love potion) has worked for her. and her marriageSkhotheni is married to her husband Monde Shange, and together have beautiful children. She admitted that she was able to achieve this with the help of the love potion.

"I recommend love potion. It has worked for me. It doesn't kill anyone, here is my man alive and kicking." The reason for using the muti is that she said she was tired of having to face heartbreak and disappointment in relationships. headtopics.com

"I was tired of heartbreak and being mistreated by men, so I decided to give him muti to enhance the love that already existed."

