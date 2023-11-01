Gogo Skhotheni Reflects on Her First Gig as a DJ: “My Followers Made It Easy for Me”

Gogo Skhotheni told Briefly News that she was scared, but her fans made it easier as they hyped her till the very end Her husband, Monde Shange, also told Briefly News that since she ventured into the music space, he will continue supporting herGogo Skhotheni has kick-started her DJing career this past weekend. The traditional healer opened up about her first gig withBusiswa returns with new song 'Eazy' after hiatus and reveals new music plans:"I'm not rushing"

"I was so scared honestly but my followers made it easy for me cause they came from different places just to come to support me. Some even drove from Vaal to Mpumalanga just to see me play, but for the first time I killed it the response from people is amazing."

"Monde is trying to adjust to it, actually, we both are trying. It’s not easy to cause just this past weekend, I was away from Friday and came back Sunday. I was on the road, so it’s not easy cause now our time is limited, and remember, at night during the week, I sleep at the hospital with our son, so we are both trying, but honestly, this new career is taking our time.

"We don't have any issues so far with her new journey, and also as her husband, I think it's only fair for me to let her do what she wants and for me to stay by her side and keep supporting her."catfish account Chris Excel. Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced that she has decided to take a giant leap and become a DJ by profession.

