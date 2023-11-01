Godongwana sticks to fiscal consolidation rule book

These cuts include proposed reductions of R213.3 billion, R133.6 billion of which will come from reducing department baselines and provisional allocations not assigned to votes. The other reductions are mainly from a drawdown of the 2023 budget unallocated reserves that serve as a fiscal buffer, which will be partially offset by a R2.6 billion increase in the contingency reserve in the 2025-26 financial year.

This is as the government looks to achieve a rising primary budget surplus, where revenue exceeds non-interest expenditure, over the next three years. In an effort to contain public spending ahead of what many anticipated would be a brutal MTBPS, the treasury sent letters to national and provincial departments directing them to implement a number of cost containment measures, including freezes on hiring and infrastructure projects. The treasury’s intervention raised alarm bells among left economists and civil society, who noted that the cuts would hamstring public services to the poor.

Moreover, departments will need to reprioritise and repurpose funds from existing public employment programmes to accommodate for the extension of the presidential employment initiative to 2024-25. While additional funding has been provided to implement the 2023 wage deal, health, education and policing budgets look to remain constrained. Provincial education departments will have little room to hire new teachers, while the health budget will endure baseline reductions.

