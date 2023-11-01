Godongwana says fighting crime and corruption needed for SA’s economic growth

He pointed out that the Public Procurement Bill seeks to create a single regulatory public procurement framework that strengthens the integrity of the procurement system, enhances transparency and promotes transformation.

It empowers procuring institutions to base their procurement systems on uniform norms and standards as the all-in-one approach did not work.said although the bill will not solve all government’s procurement challenges, it will make it easier for honest officials to procure and make it difficult for the corrupt.

He also emphasised that fighting crime is a key ingredient of enhancing economic growth. “We are also working hard to address deficiencies in our fight against organised crimes and illegal financial flows., a large number of government departments and agencies, including the police, the Hawks, NPA, SIU, SSA, Reserve Bank, FSCA and Sars have been working hard to address these deficiencies.”

The FATF noted at its plenary meeting last week that government’s work is showing positive results as South Africa addressed 15 of the 20 technical deficiencies in its legal framework and making good progress on 17 of the 22 effectiveness action items, including two that are now deemed to be largely addressed.

“However, there is also a significant amount of work that must still be done, particularly regarding the investigation and prosecution of complex money laundering cases and terror financing, the identification of informal mechanisms for remitting money around the world and the recovery of the proceeds of crime and corruption.”Government is also devising ways to make better and more targeted use of the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA) to address crime.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CİTY_PRESS: Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideasMTBPS | Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideas

Source: City_Press | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Godongwana tables his 2023 MTBPSFinance minister is expected to address the country from 14h00.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Minister Godongwana delivers MTBPS 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Minister Godongwana is delivering the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Announcing spending cuts, Godongwana paints grim picture of SA's financesWith revenue less than projected, soaring debt-interest costs and an underperforming economy, Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana has indicated that taxes can be expected to increase in the new financial year.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: MTBPS 2023: Enoch Godongwana Says R34 Billion To Be Added to R350 Grant, South Africa DispleasedThe Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, announced that the Social Relief of Distress grant will have R34 billion added to it, while it is extended by two years.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »