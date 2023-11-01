Godongwana says fighting crime and corruption needed for SA’s economic growth

He pointed out that the Public Procurement Bill seeks to create a single regulatory public procurement framework that strengthens the integrity of the procurement system, enhances transparency and promotes transformation.
It empowers procuring institutions to base their procurement systems on uniform norms and standards as the all-in-one approach did not work.said although the bill will not solve all government’s procurement challenges, it will make it easier for honest officials to procure and make it difficult for the corrupt.
He also emphasised that fighting crime is a key ingredient of enhancing economic growth. “We are also working hard to address deficiencies in our fight against organised crimes and illegal financial flows., a large number of government departments and agencies, including the police, the Hawks, NPA, SIU, SSA, Reserve Bank, FSCA and Sars have been working hard to address these deficiencies.”
The FATF noted at its plenary meeting last week that government’s work is showing positive results as South Africa addressed 15 of the 20 technical deficiencies in its legal framework and making good progress on 17 of the 22 effectiveness action items, including two that are now deemed to be largely addressed.
“However, there is also a significant amount of work that must still be done, particularly regarding the investigation and prosecution of complex money laundering cases and terror financing, the identification of informal mechanisms for remitting money around the world and the recovery of the proceeds of crime and corruption.”Government is also devising ways to make better and more targeted use of the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA) to address crime.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: City_Press | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: brieflyza | Read more »