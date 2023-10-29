Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement likely to present a gloomy fiscal outlook

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: dailymaverick »

Transnet in the firing line ahead of key medium-term budgetSifiso Skenjana | Transnet in the firing line ahead of key medium-term budget Read more ⮕

SME Newsletter SignupSmall and medium businesses are our biggest hope in taking on the joblessness crisis. At the same time, the SME sector is facing its own fight for Read more ⮕

More than 100,000 protest to demand Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina step downHasina has been in power for 15 years and has overseen rapid economic growth with Bangladesh overtaking neighbouring India in GDP per capita, but inflation has risen, and her government is accused of corruption and human rights abuses. Read more ⮕

Transnet in the firing line ahead of key medium-term budgetSifiso Skenjana | Transnet in the firing line ahead of key medium-term budget Read more ⮕

Godongwana plans to raise borrowing to soften blow of budget cutsGodongwana plans to raise borrowing to soften blow of budget cuts Read more ⮕