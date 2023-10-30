Godongwana's budget dance presents a few tricky steps

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to rein in spending when he delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTPBS) on Wednesday. This, as a revenue underrun is expected to worsen the fiscal deficit outlook.

Spending cuts are the only way to improve deteriorating fiscal metrics, experts have argued. As things stand, government is expected to exceed spending by between R20 billion and R25 billion. But whether government is willing to make those tough decisions will become clear on Wednesday.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Unisa has been under the spotlight for various reasons, including allegations of corruption, maladministration and financial irregularities, with Minister Blade Nzimande placing it under administration last week.

Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement likely to present a gloomy fiscal outlookIn the 2022 MTBPS, gross debt was seen stabilising at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/23. The budget deficit was seen narrowing from 4.9% of GDP in 2022/23 to 3.2% in 2025/26. In 2023/24, a primary budget surplus of 0.7% of GDP was expected, which would be the first in 15 years. Read more ⮕

