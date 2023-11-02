Godongwana’s adjusted budget ‘not a lifeline, but manipulation’

Despite the likes of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and South African Police Service (Saps) receiving an adjusted budget, they still did not get much-needed relief from government.

“The adjusted budget is not what we’d hoped for. While the SANDF will receive an additional R1.343 billion, that’s split between increased wages imposed on the department by the 2023-24 wage agreement,” he said.“We need a top-to-bottom rethink of the SANDF’s purpose, mandate, strategy and level of funding. Continuing on the current path will result in disastrous outcomes.

Burger said recruitments would still be down, especially with National Treasury noting its pressure, and SA would continue to have a gap between the number of police members and the population.

