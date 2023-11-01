Godongwana lays down the law for Eskom

South Africa has experienced more power cuts in the year to September than the whole of 2022, with the Outlier saying that the country has experienced over 6,074 hours of load shedding this year alone.

Although the medium-term outlook for load shedding has improved due to Eskom’s improved performance and the use of alternative power systems by households and businesses, the embattled utility still faces a massive revenue., Eskom recorded its biggest-ever loss of R24 billion as losses due to criminality skyrocketed, and wealthier customers transitioned to alternative power sources.

Amidst the utility’s dire financial performance, Godongwana said that the R254 billion would be given to Eskom as debt relief during the 2023 budget. This was done to ease pressure on the company’s balance sheet and free it to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

In addition, over R330 billion of Eskom’s debt was already government-guaranteed, and taking over this debt would reduce fiscal risk and enhance long-term fiscal sustainability. This debt was given strict conditions to ensure that public funds were used appropriately. A key condition is that the loan would not be converted to equity if Eskom violated the conditions.

In the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Godongwana tabled the Eskom Debt Relief Amendment Bill, which improves the enforceability of the conditions as part of the debt relief agreement. “It provides for the payment of interest by Eskom on amounts advanced as part of the debt relief loan; The Amendment also provides for the reduction of the amount of debt relief available to Eskom in the event that the entity does not comply with the National Treasury conditions,” Godongwana said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Godongwana's budget dance presents a few tricky stepsGodongwana's budget dance presents a few tricky steps

Source: News24 | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Likely to Present a Gloomy Fiscal OutlookAnalysis - Fiscal consolidation is no longer on the cards. Government expenditure has exceeded revenue by about R200-billion this year, raising jitters that Treasury will have to borrow more to avoid a debt blowout.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Medium-term budget: Godongwana may hint at Vat increase‘The only way is to spread the burden across all South Africans, not to target the rich. I think that he will lay that ground so that in February he’s able to increase the Vat,’ says economist and commentator, Dr Lumkile Mondi.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Godongwana must do more to cushion the rising cost of living on SA's poorThe party says too many people are living on the brink of hunger and government is not being proactive enough.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Weak economy puts pressure on Govt finances with reduced revenue - SABC NewsMinister Godongwana will have to balance the growing spending needs against weaker revenue streams

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Labour federations expect Godongwana to refrain from 'austerity measures'Trade union federations want Finance Ministerthe minister Enoch Godongwana to protect the public sector when he navigates South Africa's fiscus, and map a way forward for the country's finances.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »