Godongwana coy on VAT hike as Treasury seeks additional R15bn to fund budget

Treasury says it needs to raise at least an additional R15 billion to fund its budget in the next financial year but Godongwana has remained coy about whether value-added tax (VAT) might be increased.• Rising debt servicing costs crowding out important social spending - Godongwana• MTBPS: Godongwana to have tighter fist on Eskom's loan, reveals new conditionsWith the sharp contraction in commodity prices, the windfall taxes enjoyed in recent years have now dried up.
There’s also been under collections in corporate income tax compared to projections made in the main budget and higher VAT refund payouts. While personal income tax collections have fared marginally better than expected, the high unemployment rate is not encouraging for future prospects.
While Godongwana has dodged the prospect of upping taxes in his medium-term budget policy speech, addressing the media, he had this to say: "Sitting here, I’m trying to find out whether I will have tax in February. I know I have got a ballpark figure of about R15 billion – what’s the composition of that, I don’t know, and whether I will be able to have an additional above that R15 billion, I don’t know."
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: City_Press | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »