‘Go to work’: Presidency reacts to public holiday ‘fake news’

The Office of the Presidency has clapped back at “fake news” reports that Monday is a public holiday, following the Springboks Rugby World Cup win over the weekend.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to address the nation on Monday evening after hinting at a day off for all South Africans. The Boks beat New Zealand’s All Blacks 12-11 on Saturday night to become the first country to win four World Cup titles.

In a tweet, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya rubbished reports of a public holiday on Monday. He posted: “Tomorrow is day 1 of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. headtopics.com

He added: “Please ignore fake announcements, go to work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the President’s address in the evening”.Tomorrow is day 1 of Matric exams, and a public holiday will be very disruptive to their exam schedule. Please ignore fake announcements, got work tomorrow, work hard like a true World Champion, and wait for the President's address in the evening.

The tweet read: “President @CyrilRamaphosa will tomorrow, 30 October 2023, address the nation. Time: 20h00”Naturally, many South Africans were not impressed after initial reports that the president was “considering” making Sunday or Monday a public holiday. headtopics.com

“This is not what you promised us,” commented one angry tweep. Another added: “It’s a little too late. If you want to announce Monday a public holiday, you need to meet with us tonight”. Also raining on the parade of a public holiday is the fact that Matric students officially begin writing exams on Monday, 30 October.Johnson defends Petersen’s blunder after Chiefs defeat

