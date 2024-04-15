Global Markets Stabilize as Tensions in the Middle East Ease

European stocks and US equity index futures gained.

Oil dropped on speculation that the conflict would remain contained after Iran said “the matter can be deemed concluded,” and President Joe Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US won’t support an Israeli counterattack. Treasuries edged lower after yields slipped in the previous session.

Global Markets Stability Oil Prices Middle East Iran Israel Traders Tensions Escalation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Moneyweb / 🏆 5. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blinken heads to Middle East for a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy pushBlinken heads to Middle East for a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Undersea cable outage affects Microsoft 365 services in Europe, Middle East and AfricaMicrosoft reported that it was investigating the undersea cable outage, which had left users in Europe, the Middle East and Africa unable to access one or more Microsoft 365 services. The affected cables included the West Africa Cable System, Africa Coast to Europe, MainOne and SAT-3/WASC. WIOCC group business development head Darren Bedford told MyBroadband that capacity on the Equiano cable system had not been affected. WIOCC also has capacity on the Eastern Africa Submarine System. Due to this redundant capacity, Bedford said the outage was not expected to affect its customers. South Africans were left struggling to access internet services, email and streaming services such as Microsoft Teams. Website Downdetector.co.za reported a spike in consumers reporting connectivity problems across sites including Mweb, Openserve, Octotel and even banks such as Absa and FNB.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Egyptian Foreign Minister discusses Middle East situation with US Secretary of StateEgyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation to discuss the evolving situation in the Middle East, including the Iranian drone attacks on Israeli targets and the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip crisis. They exchanged views on ways to stop the escalation and Egypt's efforts to address the crisis and prevent it from worsening.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Dollar Steadies as Middle East Conflict and US Interest Rates SupportThe dollar stabilizes after its biggest weekly gain since 2022, as escalating conflict in the Middle East and the prospect of high US interest rates provide support. The dollar made significant gains against major currencies and reached multi-year highs against the yen and euro.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Asian equities tumble, oil extends gains on Middle East worriesAsian stocks tumbled Friday and oil extended the previous day's surge on worries that Israel's war with Hamas could widen to a regional conflict with Iran as both sides ratcheted up tensions. It extended those gains Friday, along with West Texas Intermediate.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

East Africa: Angolan New Representative of the AUC President in Central and East AfricaThe new Special Representative of the President of the African Union Commission (AUC) and Head of the AU Mission for Central and Eastern Africa (MISAC), Angolan António Egídio de Sousa Santos, presented his Letters of Credentials to the President of the Central Republic -Africana (RCA), Faustin Archange Toudera.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »