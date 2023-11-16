Global Financial Planning Standards and the Importance of Client Interests

The ongoing professionalisation of the financial services industry is a welcome development for clients, and the Global Financial Planning Standards lay down an important marker in terms of financial planning best practice. The financial services industry is largely intermediated, and clients are consequently heavily dependent on financial planners giving advice aligned with their long-term interests.
Far from suggesting an all-powerful and all-knowing financial planner, the standards ask financial planners to display emotional intelligence, recognise their own behavioural biases, and coach and nudge clients into the desired behaviour. While desired behaviour can mean different things to different people, I think we can all agree it should not mean chasing the next big thing ('product push') or the last big investment idea ('past performance'). There are over 300 key sub-topics in the standards, but very few deal explicitly with retirement planning and investing. In fact, the main emphasis is on putting the interests of the client first
