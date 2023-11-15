Glencore Plans to Exit Coal Industry by Buying Steelmaking Coal Mines

Glencore, a major coal mining and trading company, is planning to exit the coal industry by buying steelmaking coal mines from Teck Resources and eventually handing them over to its shareholders. This move marks a significant moment for Glencore and the mining industry as a whole. After the split, Glencore will focus on mining and trading copper, nickel, and cobalt, essential commodities for the energy transition.

