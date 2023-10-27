GIZZU is ending the year with LiFePO4 power

As loadshedding has become more of a way of life for South Africans, many have switched from the expensive fuel-powered generators to a large number of battery-powered alternatives.

Thankfully some companies have been ahead of the curve and they have been developing newer battery tech that can handle the unique challenges of power in South Africa. One of those companies is GIZZU and the battery tech they have brought to the table is Lithium Iron Phosphate, or “LiFePO4”.

While other battery tech of this capacity takes ages to fill up, the 1000W GIZZU Challenger Pro can be filled up in less than two hours. Batteries of this size charging this fast were unheard of just a few years ago, with the increase in speed sometimes coming at the expense of longevity. Again LiFePO4 doesn’t fall to such problems, with a lifespan of 2 000 cycles on offer here. headtopics.com

All of this high-class battery tech is packed into a sleek black housing that not only looks good, but makes the GIZZU Challenger Pro easy to carry around and use both at home and outdoors. Explore more of that casing to see even more features like a readout of important information about the Portable Power Station and an LED flashlight.

Want something smaller? The GIZZU HERO Core 800W still packs a lot of punch, but in an even more compact package. On the complete opposite end of the scale is the absolute beast in the form of the GIZZU Hero Ultra 3600W (pictured below). Even with so much capacity to give this chart topper is still portable thanks to built-in wheels and a handle. Once wheeled into position the rubber feet ensure silent, steady operation. headtopics.com

