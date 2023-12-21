Gizzu Hero UPS Portable Power Stations: The Easiest Way to Beat Load-Shedding

Gizzu is a trusted name in South Africa’s portable power station segment and its range of Hero products are the easiest way for you to beat load-shedding. As an affordable alternative to a costly solar or inverter power installations, the Gizzu Hero range offers many benefits to users.As they are portable, they can easily be carried around your home to serve different needs at different times.

Alternatively, you can embrace a modular approach where you buy a portable power station for different parts of your home – based on your power requirements. The portability of the Gizzu Hero UPS Power Stations also makes it easy to take them with you on your holidays or to a work office.Gizzu’s Hero UPS Portable Power Stations have been a massive hit in South Africa as they combine the best prices with the most advanced specifications on the market. Each Gizzu Hero UPS Portable Power Station has a LiFePO4 battery that can be recharged from 0% to 100% at speeds ranging from 1.3 to 2.2 hours, depending on the mode





Finding the Right Backup Power Solution for Load SheddingOur patience has been severely tested this year with the constant occurrence of load shedding. It has become a familiar reality for South Africans, leading to rescheduled plans, increased expenses on food, and long hours of sitting in darkness. Before purchasing a backup power solution, careful consideration is advised.

President Ramaphosa addresses load shedding and Transnet crisesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ongoing load shedding and Transnet crises in South Africa. Despite previous promises, the country is still facing rolling power outages and a port crisis. Ramaphosa expresses confidence in the government's capacity to handle the situation.

MTN South Africa Invests R1.5 Billion in Network Resilience ProgrammeMTN South Africa has invested R1.5 billion in its Network Resilience Programme to fortify its network infrastructure and enhance resilience. The programme aims to mitigate the impact of load shedding and address challenges posed by criminal activities targeting power stations. Notable progress has been made across several provinces, with Gauteng being a key focus area for MTN's modernisation drive.

Wetility Offers Affordable Solar Systems with Beast BundleWetility, a leading South African smart energy solutions provider, offers affordable solar systems through an innovative subscription model called the Beast Bundle. Backed by rugby legend Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, these systems are the most affordable way for South Africans to beat load-shedding.

