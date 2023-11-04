Ghost Hlubi and Seemah's Messy Breakup and a Couple's Duet Gain Attention

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah had a messy breakup that ended with them exposing each other on social media. They made headlines due to their relationship and became the talk of the town. Despite their public breakup, they got back together, leaving Ghost Hlubi's ex distraught. In another story, Jessica Mashaba tried to keep her boyfriend's identity a secret. It was previously reported that a husband and wife performed together, gaining a lot of attention

. The couple, known as @tasingo, shared a duet on Twitter to express their love for each other. They have a YouTube channel called SA's Greatest Family. The wife also sang her original song

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: 3 Female University Students Pull Ghost Prank at Res, Viral TikTok Video Has Mzansi HowlingThree funny university students prank fellow residents by dressing up as ghosts with white paste on their faces. The video has Mzansi people howling.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Ditsobotla Municipality's ghost workers claim questioned - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Trade unions in the embattled Ditsobotla Municipality question validity of process to verify workers

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Hlubi Nkosi Denies Skipping Child Support for His Kids With 'RHOD's Londie London: “My Kids Are Fed”Londie London's baby daddy, Hlubi Nkosi, is accused of being a jealous ex after he set the record straight on the ongoing child maintenance rumours.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Against numbness: How to keep compassion in a time of war and disconnection‘Curiously, the chiming of the hour seemed to have put new heart into him. He was a lonely ghost uttering a truth nobody would ever hear. But so long as he uttered it, in some obscure way the continuity was not broken. It was not by making yourself heard but by staying sane that you carried on the human heritage.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Police Investigate Attempted Break-In at South Carolina Nuclear StationSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Stormers want good start to URC tour, but Glasgow match is not ‘make or break’After two home wins first-up, the Stormers are now on the road and next face Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »