Ghana's Lithium Deal Sparks Debate

Ghana’s lithium deal requires scrutiny to ensure the nation secures maximum benefit from its mineral wealth. The recent awarding of Ghana’s first lithium mining licence to Australia-incorporated, and London AIM-listed, Atlantic Lithium has sparked intense debate. Despite the care that civil society groups have taken to craft thoughtful improvements, the government’s chief mining advisor has responded dismissively, accusing critics of spreading lies.

This unproductive back-and-forth threatens to obscure the vital discussion needed to ensure Ghana harnesses the lithium find to ride the coming green economy wave. Of all the green minerals, considered essential to the energy transition, analysts project the highest demand growth for lithium.Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners Luckily, under Ghanaian law, Parliament must ratify the lease awarded to Atlantic before they can proceed to mine.The apostles of low expectations have reiterated at every turn how herculean and costly an endeavour the whole effort to discover lithium has been for Atlanti





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Minister Criticizes Deal to Release Gaza HostagesIsraeli minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir criticizes the deal between Israel and Hamas to release Gaza hostages, calling it a "historic mistake" that would embolden Hamas and risk the lives of Israeli troops.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Reach Deal for Prisoner Exchange and Truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to free hostages and prisoners, and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents after weeks of all-out war. The deal includes the release of 50 women and children kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their October 7 raids. The truce accord was approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet after lengthy negotiations.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Liberty Two Degrees delists from JSE after buyout dealCEO of liberty2degrees - Amelia Beattie discusses the delisting from JSE on PropertyPod with SurenNaidoo: 'You will still see us & you will still experience what we do in our assets & some of the good things that we bring to market’ Download podcast ⬇️

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Zambia's bond rework deal collapse raises doubts about debt relief frameworkThe collapse of Zambia's $3 billion bond rework deal this week is reverberating well beyond the country's borders, raising doubts about the very framework designed to get bankrupt nations back on track quickly.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

China optimistic about climate deal despite OPEC resistanceChina sees progress in reaching a climate deal at a UN summit in Dubai, despite OPEC's pushback against phasing out fossil fuels.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Head of Israel's Mossad meets Qatar's prime minister amid talks of Gaza truce and hostage dealThe head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency met Qatar’s prime minister in Europe late on Friday, as attention turned to a possible new Gaza truce and a prisoner and hostage deal.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »