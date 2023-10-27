Ghana hit by power outages due to limited gas supply

The Ghana Grid Company said in a statement that a 550 megawatt gap at peak time, around 10% of the country's installed generation capacity, would affect supply to consumers but did not provide any reasons for the shortage.

Ghana Gas Chief Executive Officer Ben Asante told Reuters the issue was gas delivery and not the supply. He said the outages happened because the West African Gas Pipeline Company's pipeline, which delivers about 100 million standard cubic feet per day of gas from Takoradi to Tema, has been taken out of service.The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer has been grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation, characterised by double-digit inflation and ballooning public debt.

In June, Ghana's independent power producers (IPPs) warned the government of potential power outages over the non-payment of arrears amid long-running debt talks, according to a letter seen by Reuters.with the state-run Electricity Company of Ghana over arrears owed to them. However, they warned that if the debt issue remains unresolved they would shut down without any further notice. headtopics.com

