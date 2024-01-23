Ghana Concedes Late Goals to Draw with Mozambique

Ghana conceded twice in stoppage time to throw away a two-goal lead to draw with Mozambique and almost certainly exit the Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half. But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana hearts. Mozambique finish bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of four best third-placed sides.

It is still mathematically possible for Chris Hughton's side to qualify for the knockout stages but, with just two points to their name, they need a number of results in other groups to go their way. If they do exit the competition, the four-time champions can have few complaints, having not only looked lethargic throughout against the Mambas but in their previous outings as well. When the board went up for six minutes of additional time, the West Africans were heading through as runners-up, leapfrogging Egypt, who were drawing against Cape Verde in Monday night's other Group B gam





