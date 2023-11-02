Get your school’s matric achievers predictions to us soon!

Note, the Boksburg Advertiser will only publish the achievements of matriculants who achieve SIX or MORE distinctions in their final exams. What we need:• Photos must be at least 1MB in size (this is very important).• Learner’s full name – first name and surname.• Contact number for the learner, parent or guardian.ALSO READ: 123 distinctions for Sunward Park high

