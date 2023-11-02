HEAD TOPICS

Get your school’s matric achievers predictions to us soon!

BoksburgNews1 min.

Breaking local news in Boksburg

Note, the Boksburg Advertiser will only publish the achievements of matriculants who achieve SIX or MORE distinctions in their final exams. What we need:• Photos must be at least 1MB in size (this is very important).• Learner’s full name – first name and surname.• Contact number for the learner, parent or guardian.ALSO READ: 123 distinctions for Sunward Park high

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: BAC’s Meyer walks his way to victory at inter-provincialsBreaking local news in Boksburg
Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Samsung announces the latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystemBreaking local news in Boksburg
Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Lack of spares leaves large parts of Boksburg without power for daysBreaking local news in Boksburg
Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Local matrics upbeat about first examBreaking local news in Boksburg
Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: CORNER FLAG: Let’s unleash our inner Pieter-Steph and Bok powerBreaking local news in Boksburg
Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Club proud of karatekasBreaking local news in Boksburg
Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »