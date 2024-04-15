Get Your Business Online with Afrihost's Shared Linux Hosting

Let’s face it, if people can’t find your business online, you might as well not exist.Plus, you can professionalise your email with an @yourdomain email address .

Getting yourself online may feel daunting – you need to first get a domain, then get a hosting package, set up email accounts and find someone to design your website.Afrihost offers an all-in-one solution with affordable, powerful Shared Linux Hosting. With Afrihost, you don’t need to shop around. Sign up for a Shared Linux Hosting package starting from only R69.00 per month and you’ll get:FREE email ,Afrihost offers FREE .co.za, .site, .online, .store or .tech domain registration for the first year if you sign up with any Shared Linux Hosting package.Stable, affordable and powerful Shared Linux HostingEasy signup, reliable performance and easy management through ClientZone and the Website Control Panel.

You can access your email from anywhere in the world using webmail or via your preferred email client with support for POP3 and IMAP.SiteBuilder is included for FREE with any Shared Linux Hosting package. Build professional websites using an easy-to-use editor and publish static web pages with 500+ responsive themes which cover a wide range of categories.With over 24 years of experience and having won ISP of the Year six times, you’re in good hands.Our Help Centre offers step-by-step guides, troubleshooting, and video tutorials to help you every step of the way.

